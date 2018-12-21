Home Cities Bengaluru

Work on steel flyover along JC Road may start in June after government nod

The 2.91km flyover will be constructed between Minerva Circle and Hudson Circle.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:23 PM

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, there is some good news for commuters between north and south Bengaluru, as the long-pending project of constructing a steel flyover between Minerva Circle and Hudson Circle has seen some progress.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had finalised the bidder in January 2018, two months before the assembly elections, for `135 crore.

The 2.91km flyover will be constructed between Minerva Circle and Hudson Circle. This will significantly ease traffic along the route.The project, which was supposed to be cleared by the government earlier this year, was delayed due to the assembly elections. However, the project was sent to the Urban Development Department in June for the cabinet’s attention.

K T Nagaraj, chief engineer, Project Central, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “The project was sent to the Finance Department, and it is likely to be approved in a week. We will then submit the project file to the state government for approval. It may take another three months. We can expect the work to start after June next year.”

The steel flyover will have two ramps (up and down) near RV Road to connect commuters to KG Road and Kasturba Road, where it will have a down ramp for commuters to have easy connectivity with MG Road, Chinnaswamy Stadium and Majestic. The flyover is also expected to let motorists from Nrupathunga Road commute towards south Bengaluru via JC Road.

The road is crucial for commuters from Jayanagar, Basawanagudi, Siddapura, Banashankari and other south Bengaluru areas to commute to north Bengaluru and Central Business District. JC Road, which has been one-way for two decades, will see two-way traffic once the flyover is opened.After several discussions at the government level, BBMP has also decided to increase the height of the flyover from 5.5m to 13m near Town Hall, as Town Hall is a heritage site.

