Amphitheatre at Government Arts College to be demolished

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost five months after a complaint about an amphitheatre being constructed illegally at the Government Arts College grounds in the city was lodged, the state government has issued orders to demolish it.

In August last year, several students and staffers of the college had approached officials of the Department of Collegiate Education and complained about the illegal construction on campus.

TNIE reported the matter in its August 7, 2018, edition, following which, the Higher Education Minister ordered an inquiry. Now, the Department of Collegiate Education has submitted the inquiry report, following which, the government ordered the demolition.

Confirming this, an official said, “The government has ordered demolition of the building. However, college staffers wanted to retain some part of it as a storeroom for sports equipment. That decision will be taken soon.”

The department is now finalising the estimate to award tenders for the demolition. It is also mulling over recovering the expenditure needed for the demolition work from the previous principal of the college, who had allowed the construction.

“Since the previous principal was aware of what was happening, he should be punished and penalised for causing financial damage to the department. So he needs to bear the expenses for the demolition work,” said a senior official.