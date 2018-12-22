Home Cities Bengaluru

Amphitheatre at Government Arts College to be demolished

The department is now finalising the estimate to award tenders for the demolition.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost five months after a complaint about an amphitheatre being constructed illegally at the Government Arts College grounds in the city was lodged, the state government has issued orders to demolish it.

In August last year, several students and staffers of the college had approached officials of the Department of Collegiate Education and complained about the illegal construction on campus.

TNIE reported the matter in its August 7, 2018, edition, following which, the Higher Education Minister ordered an inquiry. Now, the Department of Collegiate Education has submitted the inquiry report, following which, the government ordered the demolition.

Confirming this, an official said, “The government has ordered demolition of the building. However, college staffers wanted to retain some part of it as a storeroom for sports equipment. That decision will be taken soon.”

The department is now finalising the estimate to award tenders for the demolition. It is also mulling over recovering the expenditure needed for the demolition work from the previous principal of the college, who had allowed the construction.

“Since the previous principal was aware of what was happening, he should be punished and penalised for causing financial damage to the department. So he needs to bear the expenses for the demolition work,” said a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
amphitheatre Government Arts College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp