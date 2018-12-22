B’luru-Mysuru toll road chugs towards 2021 completion

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The construction of the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will begin in January and is expected to be completed by 2021. A toll fee will be collected and one will be able to reach the destination within 90 minutes.

In March 2014, the Union Ministry of Surface Transport had announced that some roads across the country will be upgraded to national highways, and Bengaluru-Mysuru was one of them. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is converting the highway (NH 275) into a 10-lane one, including a six-lane expressway. The 117km highway stretches from NICE entrance in Bengaluru to Ring Road Junction in Mysuru. The estimated cost is around Rs 4,100 crore. The project will also have bypasses at Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna.

Under this proposal, the Government of India will fund 40 per cent of the project (Rs 1,640 crore), while the remaining (Rs 2,460 crore) will be paid by the bidder. The bidder will take 70 per cent loan from banks, which will be repaid by the Government of India in 30 instalments.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy recently announced that the work will commence from January 8. According to NHAI, however, this is not confirmed. “According to the agreement, it should be completed within 30 months from the date of commencement. We have acquired more than 85 per cent of the required land and are hoping the expressway will be completed by mid 2021,’’ said a senior NHAI official. “Once the work is completed, a toll fee will be charged, for which tender will be called,’’ an official said.

The existing four-lane had around 17 metres (55 feet), which will be widened to 60 metres (196 feet) for 10 lanes. A 4.2 km six-lane elevated corridor will be built from Panchamukhi temple near NICE junction to Christ University on Mysuru road. From Christ University junction onwards, it will be regular road (six lanes will continue till Columbia Asia Hospital). There will be two service roads on either side.