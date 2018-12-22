Home Cities Bengaluru

Experts ask authority to design proper footpaths according to need of the city

Karim from Janaagraha said that there is no transparent system where citizens could inquire about the pedestrian facility available in their particular ward.

Urban planners say pedestrians are neglected

By Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lack of proper footpaths in Bengaluru has irked citizens and experts. A lecture on the issue, presided by Sapna Karim, head, civic participation, Janaagraha Centre for citizenship, was held recently at The Institution of Engineers.

According to an urban planner Dr AS Kodanda Pani, political parties should address the plight of the pedestrians rather than emphasising on caste and community. “Pedestrians, the largest vote bank of the city, are neglected. The width of the footpath should be maintained according to the population and number of vehicles in the city,” he said. He also spoke about the problem of footpath encroachment. “Footpaths are mostly encroached by parked vehicles, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk,” he said.  

Karim from Janaagraha said that there is no transparent system where citizens could inquire about the pedestrian facility available in their particular ward. However, pedestrians are also expected to bring behavioural changes towards road infrastructure. “Sometimes, despite the overhead skywalks and pedestrian subways, people prefer crossing roads amid heavy traffic. In order to save a few minutes, they risk their lives. A holistic effort is needed to bring in the change,” she said. “The city does not look at its pedestrians as a key stake holder. There is lot of work done for roads, not footpaths. Lack of planning and enforcement is why we don’t have adequate proper footpaths,” she added.

