Home Cities Bengaluru

Foster dad held for sex assault on minor

A 17-year-old girl filed a case against her foster father, a former sub-inspector of police, who has been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last three years.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl filed a case against her foster father, a former sub-inspector of police, who has been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last three years. The girl, who is currently living at an NGO, alleged that the accused, Anand Kumar, (63), was a sub-inspector with the Bengaluru City Police, and had adopted her a few years ago.

A police officer said Kumar is currently working with a private gold loan finance company as a legal advisor. He is a resident of Weavers Colony in Nelamangala, and lives with his family. Since Kumar’s daughter passed away due to health issues, he had adopted the girl, but started sexually abusing her when she turned 13.  He would threaten the girl saying he would throw her out of the house if she spoke of the assault to anyone and continued misbehaving with her. Unable to tolerate the harassment, she ran away and was sleeping at a bus stand. Locals, moved by her situation, handed her over to an NGO.

She was counselled for a few months, but on December 18, she narrated to her caretakers what her foster father had done to her, and the reason why she ran away from home. NGO officials brought the girl to the Nelamangala police, where she filed a complaint. Kumar was then arrested and handed over to judicial custody.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he would force his wife and grandchildren to go to the temple or to their relatives’ house so as to find opportunities to assault the girl.  The girl’s attempts to confide in her foster mother Shobha went in vain. She continues to live at the NGO as she is scared to return to her foster home, despite her tormentor being arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foster dad Sex assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp