Foster dad held for sex assault on minor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl filed a case against her foster father, a former sub-inspector of police, who has been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last three years. The girl, who is currently living at an NGO, alleged that the accused, Anand Kumar, (63), was a sub-inspector with the Bengaluru City Police, and had adopted her a few years ago.

A police officer said Kumar is currently working with a private gold loan finance company as a legal advisor. He is a resident of Weavers Colony in Nelamangala, and lives with his family. Since Kumar’s daughter passed away due to health issues, he had adopted the girl, but started sexually abusing her when she turned 13. He would threaten the girl saying he would throw her out of the house if she spoke of the assault to anyone and continued misbehaving with her. Unable to tolerate the harassment, she ran away and was sleeping at a bus stand. Locals, moved by her situation, handed her over to an NGO.

She was counselled for a few months, but on December 18, she narrated to her caretakers what her foster father had done to her, and the reason why she ran away from home. NGO officials brought the girl to the Nelamangala police, where she filed a complaint. Kumar was then arrested and handed over to judicial custody.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he would force his wife and grandchildren to go to the temple or to their relatives’ house so as to find opportunities to assault the girl. The girl’s attempts to confide in her foster mother Shobha went in vain. She continues to live at the NGO as she is scared to return to her foster home, despite her tormentor being arrested.