Indiranagar-MG Road Metro line shut from December 28 to 30

BENGALURU: In a bid to increase the pace of repair work at Trinity Metro Station, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to suspend operations between Indiranagar and MG Road Metro stations from 8 pm onwards on December 28, and will open services again on December 31, 5 am.

However, train services will continue from Mysore Road Metro station to MG Road, and from Indiranagar to Baiyappanahalli, in gaps of six and 15 minutes.

Trains that will start from Mysore Road Metro Station at 7.30 pm to Baiyappanahalli, and before 7.45 pm from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road on December 28, will be the last ones running on December 28.

Tokens for stations beyond MG Road towards Baiyappanahalli will be only up to 6.45 pm on December 28. Services will start on December 31, at 5 am.