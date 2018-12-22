Institutes looking for land at BU will have to pay up, share facilities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University has decided to get financial assistance from institutes which will henceforth be allotted land at Jnana Bharati campus, to improve infrastructure. This decision was taken following a recent communication from the Governor and Chancellor on behalf of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), asking Bangalore University to provide an additional five acres of land to NAAC for the construction of an auditorium, cognitive centre, telecommunication and other ICT facilities, as well as a training centre for assessors, a VIP guesthouse, staff quarters and other infrastructure. Discussing this at the recent Syndicate meeting, the university decided to ask for financial assistance and also permission to utilise facilities created by that particular centre.

A copy of the proceedings available with The New Indian Express reads: “NAAC has to provide financial assistance to improve infrastructure and laboratory facilities of Bangalore University, and the facilities created by NAAC should be jointly used by the university.”

A senior official of BU said, “This decision taken with regard to NAAC’s request will be applied to all other institutes which approach BU for additional land or for land at the campus.”

“When we are leasing land for long periods and charging a very nominal fee, we should get some assistance from them. As the university is trifurcated, we need financial assistance to maintain and improve infrastructure. Placing this as a condition while giving land will help the university,” the official explained.

LIE OF THE LAND

1,200 acres Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus

236 acres under dispute

29 acres leased to institutions, including NLSIU, NAAC, Regional Institute of English South India, Ambedkar School of Economics, Institute of Plantation Management

A few more institutes coming up, including a multimedia research centre spread across 10 acres, Council of Architecture, Centre of Excellence for Central University of Karnataka, Aerospace Institute on 50 acres and others