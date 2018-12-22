Home Cities Bengaluru

Mega cut-out for much-awaited film

The artwork on Yash’s mega cut-out displayed outside Narthaki theatre owes its credit to Chinnappa, an 81-year-old artist who paints banners and makes cut-outs.

Published: 22nd December 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The artwork on Yash’s mega cut-out displayed outside Narthaki theatre owes its credit to Chinnappa, an 81-year-old artist who paints banners and makes cut-outs.Chinnappa has been making banners, posters and cut-outs for the last 72 years.

Cut-out of the star outside
Narthaki Theatre  
 Shriram BN

He has to his credit more than 5,000 movies, starting from School Master, which was released in 1958. After working with senior artists, he started Rajkamal Arts, which is more than 50 years old. Even at 81, Chinnappa is in his art gallery by 8.30am and works till 6.30pm. He has done mega cut-outs for many actors, including Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash.

The mega cut-out  outside Narthaki theatre is 72 feet in height and took Chinnappa and his team of eight artists (including his son C Gopalakrishna) five days to make.  Pieces were made with plywood and then joined to make the cut-out. “We used 13 litres of paint, eight litres of kerosene and 15 different sizes of brushes to give it this look. We only used herbal colours and no chemicals,’’ he said. Fans  had put close to 30 layers of garland on the cut-out and were even seen taking selfies with it.

Apart from this, the father and son duo made a poster, 24 feet in height and 32 feet in width . “The speciality of this poster is that it was painted with a knife. Thus, it gets a textured 3D effect. We took five days for this poster,’’ he added.Narthaki, the city’s biggest single screen theatre, with 1,080 seats, was housefull for all five shows of the film.

