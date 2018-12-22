Home Cities Bengaluru

Mind over matter: Rock musical for mental health

Mindstreet is a multi-sensory Rock musical, in which the audience will be taken on a journey of transformation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music is more than just entertainment, believes singer-songwriter Suraj Mani. He and his ensemble ‘Suraj Mani & The Tattva trip’ are presenting ‘Mindstreet’– a musical that promotes the importance of a healthy mind. The musical is written, produced and directed by Suraj Mani.

Mani says, “Music has a fascinating impact on one’s mood and mind. It can trigger emotions, make one happier and help understand life better. I wanted to use music to communicate with my audience and transform their minds. I have always seen our ensemble as more than just a band. And so, it was a natural progression to make Mindstreet a musical and a vehicle of transformation.”

Mindstreet is a multi-sensory Rock musical, in which the audience will be taken on a journey of transformation. With a total of 13 songs, each melody has been specially curated to reflect  various aspects of life, revolving around society, self-realisation, sorrows, triumphs and tribulations. The aim is to showcase that one shouldn’t blame a situation if things aren’t working out and instead, try to look at it from a different perspective.

“We have music, dancers/actors, animation, artwork and a mythical tripper to take the storyline forward. ‘Mindstreet’ will give wings to the audience to re-frame their own journeys and transform their world,” he says. The name Mindstreet, he reveals, is derived from the song by Motherjane, an Indian rock band from Kochi.  

According to Mani, each individual must be able to walk down the ‘mindstreet’ at different times in their lives. While access to ‘mindstreet’, he says, can be through anything from religion and meditation to sports and intoxicants, he wants his audience to explore their ‘mindstreet’ through music. “The situation/problems that one faces is not the most important factor, your worldview is. The way one reacts to a certain situation can determine happiness and success. If one can view life from a different perspective, it can truly bring about a change,” says Mani.

Putting together a musical with a multitude of elements (song, dance, design, art work) was a challenge. “Thanks to my great team at Aum-I Artistes, we have been able to turn my vision into reality,” he adds. Aum-I Artistes is an NGO founded by Mani that works towards the growth and revival of Indian indie music and arts.

Mindstreet
Where: Conrad Bengaluru, Ulsoor
When: December 22, 7 pm

