Home Cities Bengaluru

Nationalised bank employees go on strike, operations unaffected on Day 1

As per a release issued by AIBOC, negotiations for a new wage structure for bank employees began in May 2017, and since then, no headway has been made in the process.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India workers stage a protest in front of the SBI head office on St Mark’s Road in Bengaluru on Friday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of several national banks, including the State Bank of India, went on a strike on Friday, for the fulfilment of various demands, including salary revision and implementation of a five-day week. Over a hundred bank employees gathered at the SBI head office on St Mark’s Road on Friday morning and shouted slogans highlighting their demands. The strike has been called by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), comprising 3,20,000 members.

As per a release issued by AIBOC, negotiations for a new wage structure for bank employees began in May 2017, and since then, no headway has been made in the process. AIBOC has opposed the fact that wage revision negotiations are restricted up to scale III officers.

Employees have also opposed the announcement proposing to merge three public sector banks and the consolidation of regional rural banks. The proposal, announced in September 2018, is to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

The release states that such a merger would result in a closure of hundreds of bank branches and affect credit flow to the rural sector, thus affecting farmers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, self-help groups and the common man. AIBOC has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court in this regard.

The other points of contention for AIBOC include alleged attacks on bankers while discharging official duties across the country, reduction of medical benefits to officers, the alleged ‘dictatorial and oppressive’ regime in the Catholic Syrian Bank and HR issues in IDBI bank. The confederation intends to submit a memorandum regarding their demands to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI bankers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp