NGT order on buffer zone holds up OC for 4000 flats

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 4,000 apartment units across the city by at least 20 builders who possess plan sanction, building plan approval and necessary certificates from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for construction, are now stuck in limbo. They have to wait for BBMP to issue commencement certificate (CC) and occupancy certificate (OC) as these apartments fall within the 75-metre boundary of lakes, as per the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order on buffer zone.

As per BBMP estimates, the apartment blocks that are denied OC and CC have over 200 flats each, which makes it about 4,000 people waiting for their dream homes to materialise.BBMP claims it has stopped approving building plans for lakeside apartments after NGT’s May 4, 2016, order, and the new norms of NGT on the buffer zone are being followed. However, the order does not go down well with at least 20 apartment developers who got building plan approval from BBMP before May 2016, as per BBMP’s Zonal Regulations (ZR). It is the drains — which the builders had never considered to be a problem — that have now come as a shocker to them.

Earlier, BBMP’s Town Planning Department had issued plan approval, considering the constructions to be 50 metres from primary drains, 25 metres from secondary drains and 15 metres from tertiary drains, measuring the distance from the centre.

However, after the NGT order, the Town Planning department’s new order says that no construction can take place within a distance of 50 metres, 35 metres and 25 metres from primary, secondary and tertiary drains, respectively, from the edge of the drains. It is for this that BBMP believes that OCs and CCs cannot be issued for some of the buildings or flats within the built apartments, although they had got approvals before May 4, 2016.

A BBMP official said, “We had approved the building plan before May 4, 2016, considering our zoning regulations that allow construction beyond 30 metres from the lake, construction beyond 50, 35 and 25 metres from three types of drains from the centre. Those buildings have been built now and have applied for OC and CC. But we are stuck between the NGT’s order and BBMP’s zonal regulations and have denied permission. Of them, many have approached court. We have kept the applications for OC and CC on hold,” he said. A BBMP official said, “While for some, entire apartments cannot be issued OCs and CCs, in some buildings, some flats can’t be issued OCs and CCs as portions of those buildings come within the boundary of NGT norms.”

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told TNIE, “We have stopped issuing OCs and CCs for apartments which come within the boundary of 75 metres from lakes. Even if builders have procured approval before the NGT order, they will have to wait till another order comes. We are helpless in the matter.”

BBMP NGT

