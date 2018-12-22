Plaint against KGF release withdrawn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the petitioners withdrawing their suit seeking a stay on the screening of Yash-starring KGF, the shows will continue without any hindrance. The complaint was withdrawn, as the issue was settled out of court.

The film’s screening was clouded in uncertainty after an Additional City Civil and Sessions court on Thursday issued an exparte ad-interim injunction order restraining exhibiting, distributing and screening of the film, following the petition filed by G Venkatesh, proprietor of Sri Rajeshwari Combines, and S Ananda, proprietor of Ashwini Films.

The petitioners, however, filed a memo of withdrawal of the complaint on Friday, following which, the court permitted withdrawal of the suit since as per memo, the matter was settled out of court. Though the court had issued exparte ad-interim injunction, the producer and distributors had gone ahead with the release of the movie, as they had filed a caveat in the Karnataka High Court two weeks ago.