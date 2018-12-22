Home Cities Bengaluru

RGUHS all set to go for live streaming of exams

The live streaming of the examinations from all the centres across the state will be directly monitored from the University premises in Bengaluru.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To bring the malpractice rate down to zero during medical courses examinations,  Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru has decided to go for live web-based streaming of the examinations. This will be the first time any university has adopted the same in Karnataka.

The live streaming of the examinations from all the centres across the state will be directly monitored from the University premises in Bengaluru. The proposal is going to be placed before the next syndicate meeting for approval.

Dr MK Ramesh, registrar evaluation of the university said, “Despite taking all necessary steps, cases of malpractice have not come down. We are getting cases of malpractice recorded during every exam, both at the MBBS and MD levels.”

“To curb the malpractice cases completely, we have decided to introduce web streaming of examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. Web streaming will be used for the first time during May 2019 postgraduate examinations. Once the proposal gets Syndicate nod, we will issue circulars to colleges,” added Dr Ramesh.

The university will ask medical colleges to install CCTV cameras at each of the exam hall.The footage will be recorded and preserved at least for six months.

However, the university will not provide any financial assistance to colleges to install CCTV cameras for the purpose of web streaming. If any college refuses to do so, it won’t be allotted an exam centre on its campus.

Medical courses see annual examinations and as per the data available from the university, at least 5-6 cases of malpractices are reported from various centres every year. During RGUHS medical exams held a few years ago, an MD student was caught while copying using a bluetooth device stitched inside his shirt collar.

