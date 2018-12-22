Sleepless in B’luru: Early birds catch KGF at 4am

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Yash-starrer KGF was released on Friday and every theatre screening the film was decorated to celebrate the first day of the film’s release.Flower-decorated entrances, posters and garlanded cut-outs were a common sight at theatres. Yash’s fans even served food outside theatres. Some burst firecrackers while others danced to the actor’s peppy numbers. Traffic police were seen struggling as they tried to clear the jam outside these theatres.

KGF saw a worldwide release across 2,000 screens, of which 550 screens were in Karnataka alone. Bengaluru alone screened the film across 200 screens. The film set a new record for being released in five different languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam — and for being screened simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Kerala and even outside the country.

Urvashi Theatre, known to screen non-Kannada films, screened KGF at 4am and the show went house full. At Narthaki theatre, a helicopter showered flowers on the mega cut-out early in the morning.

Thanks to all the buzz around KGF, several theatres in the city started screening the much-awaited film at 4 am, in order to accommodate at least six shows of the movie. Tickets were sold out at most theatres much before Friday. Fans, especially working professionals, took advantage of the earlier screening times to finish watching the movie before they reported to work.

Fans across the city braved the chilly December morning as they rushed to theatres. Their only worry? Seating arrangements. Meghana Sudhindra and her husband Akshar Keshav left home at 3.30am to watch the 4am show at Srinivasa theatre in Gowdanapalya. “I don’t know when was the last time I woke up this early. Watching films like this is a lifetime experience. Last week, my brother-in-law waited in line for two hours to get the tickets,’’ she said.

Sudhindra, hardly felt like it was 4am. “We opted for the morning show since we both work. The movie was over by 7am and we headed to work as usual,” she said. Sudhindra, who teaches Kannada to non-Kannadigas, added, “I will definitely tell my students to watch this. People who know Kannada and those who do not should both watch the film for the experience,’’ she said.

Shivaraj, an employee in a private firm, watched the film at 4am and again at 10am. “Two sets of my friends were watching the same movie at different times and at different theatres. I wanted to join both the groups. It was worth it to watch KGF twice on the same day,” he said.

Tickets in Black

Tickets were being sold in black at single screen theatres. At Narthaki, a ticket is priced Rs 118, but it was sold in black for Rs 400. At Siddalingeshwara, tickets that usually cost Rs 150 were sold at Rs 300.