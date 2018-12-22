This is our land, need better compensation: Residents

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposed 10-lane expressway has left Anusuya, a resident of Anchepalya on Mysuru-Bengaluru road, racked with worry. ‘’When two lanes were extended to four lanes in 2007, part of our house was razed. Now, with 10 lanes, our entire property will be lost to the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Now we are literally on the road and we do not know what to do,’’ she said. Like Anusuya, many owners are worried about losing their generations-owned property to the proposed project.

The 10-lane expressway demands 724.6 hectares of land, including the existing four lanes and the median space. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already acquired 85 per cent of the land needed, from individual houses, commercial shops, agricultural land and more.

Manjunath owns land at Kumbalgod. When the two lanes were converted to four, he lost five feet of his house and a portion of his property was given away. “They paid us `6.5 lakh as compensation, while the actual price was `20 lakh. Now we are left with a 30 by 50 site where we have constructed eight shops. They have offered to pay `2,500 per square feet while the market value is `6,000 per square feet. In November, they asked us to vacate and my tenants vacated. I do not have rent, we are left nowhere,’’ he said.

Vijaykumar too shares the same plight. He owns 10 acres of land with his relatives and is worried about losing his house and the commercial shops rented by them. “We were offered ` 2,000 per square feet while the price is more than double,’’ he said.

His relative Rani (name changed), also a shop owner there, alleged that the NHAI is acquiring the side of the road where their properties are located, whereas the private college on the opposite side is not losing any land.

Some residents are planning a ‘Rasta Roko’. “The work will start in January and we are going to block the road. We’ve been living here for ages and do not care if we lose our lives. We understand this for development but we demand better compensation,’’ Anniah, another owner, said.NHAI officials said residents have also approached the court. “Hopefully this will be sorted and we will have no hurdles,’’ said an official.