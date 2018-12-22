Home Cities Bengaluru

Worry for child’s safety increases with rise in Pocso cases

The recent rape case of a 13-year-old girl in Chandra Layout allegedly by a 19-year-old in a shed, has shocked citizens.  

Published: 22nd December 2018

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent rape case of a 13-year-old girl in Chandra Layout allegedly by a 19-year-old in a shed, has shocked citizens. According to City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB), under section 5 and 6 (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault & punishment thereof) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the number of cases has increased. In 2017, 59 cases were reported and this year until November 30, 79 cases have been reported.

On November 26, two cases were registered at Subramaniya and Adugodi police stations under this section. A 14-year-old who was in a relationship with a 20-year-old painter, got pregnant following which the mother of the child filed a police complaint at Subramaniya Police Station.

The Adugodi police station also registered a case of a five-year-old child who was assaulted by an auto driver. Another case on November 15 at Vijaya Nagar saw a six-year-old girl allegedly raped by a construction worker while four other workers watched and clapped during the act. The case was found only when the girl complained of pain in her private area to her school teacher.

Her parents found out that she was assaulted by some construction labourers working opposite her house. All five have been arrested.According to DCP crime, Girish S, some of the cases also include teenagers above 15-year-olds entering into a relationship and having intercourse. “The cases cannot be generalised. Each case, under this section, is different. Some are severe rape cases while others have parents filing a complaint about their child having a physical relationship,” he said.  

Vishalakshi P S, coordinator for childline at Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA), said that after such incidents, the child is suggested to be taken to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further counselling. “The trauma that the child goes through is long lasting and in most cases, the case is not reported by the parents to the CWC. Some go directly to the police and file a court case.

It would be better to make it mandatory to bring the child to the CWC first,” she said. In regard to the increase in the number of cases reported,  Vishalakshi feels that the actual numbers are much higher, many parents request police not to register a complaint. “The legal process is a tedious procedure and the social stigma associated with it also dismisses the proceedings of the case,” she added.Nagasimha G Rao, associate director, Child Rights Trust (CRT), said that there is a lack of child counsellors in the city.

