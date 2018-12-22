Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth pretending to be I-T official held

The cyber crime police have arrested a 24-year-old who allegedly cheated people by claiming he was an official from the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cyber crime police have arrested a 24-year-old who allegedly cheated people by claiming he was an official from the Income Tax (I-T) Department. John Kajiche, a resident of Ejipura and hailing from Nagaland, is the arrested accused.

Police said that a resident of Bannerghatta Road had filed a complaint with the cyber crime police station on December 15, stating that someone had called him the previous day and introduced himself as an I-T official. He told the victim that details of his IT returns have to be updated, and for that, he has to click on a link sent via SMS. The victim followed his instructions, and soon after, Rs 2.2 lakh was debited from his account.

“We gathered information on the accused based on the phone number he had contacted people from. He was arrested on Thursday. He revealed that the link sent via SMS would read the one-time passwords sent to the victim’s mobile phone, and his associates would access it through a mobile application. They targeted those whose debit card details were already with them. The money was credited to a bank account opened in the name of the accused at a bank in Adugodi. His debit card was with another accused, who withdrew the money from ATMs soon after the transactions were made,” the police said. Police are on the lookout for another accused and are investigating how many people were cheated.

