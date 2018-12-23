Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court asks BDA to ensure parkland is not encroached

The court also set BDA a six-month deadline to complete development of parks, if work was pending.

Published: 23rd December 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the failure of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in maintaining civic amenity sites, the Karnataka High Court directed BDA to maintain these sites scrupulously and ensure that no other land reserved for parks in the city is encroached in any manner. The court also set BDA a six-month deadline to complete development of parks, if work was pending.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha passed this order while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by Abhaya, a federation of residents welfare associations of Ward 54, Srinivasanagar, in city.

The petitioner moved court, seeking direction to BDA and BBMP to preserve and maintain three acres of land bearing survey No. 90 at Chamundinagara slum, Hosakerehalli, in Bengaluru South taluk as a park, and also sought direction to the Karnataka Slum Clearance Board to cooperate with BDA and BBMP to evacuate illegal occupants on land reserved for parks.

Observing that complications and contradictions have arisen only due to the BDA’s fault, the court said, “Wherever the development of parks has remained pending, work shall be taken up by BDA at the earliest, and be completed within six months from today.”

Explaining the necessity of parks in the judgment pronounced on Friday, the court said: “Protection of environment and other conveniences or amenities are matters of public concern and are to be taken care of in development schemes, including providing public parks to ensure lung space to the people of the locality to ensure a healthy life.” It observed that public parks are reflections of the quality of life in a community, explaining the importance of enactment of Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act by the Karnataka government. 

“We direct BDA to develop 1 acre 3 guntas as a public park within six months,” the court said. In order to compensate for park land lost due to the illegal action of BDA, the court ordered the civic authority to provide and develop 2 acres as a park in a nearby area.

‘Apologies not enough’

Taking serious exception to the BDA’s differing statements on this matter, the court referred to the affidavit filed by the BDA commissioner, seeking apology. “Expressing unconditional apologies to this court for having made certain statements before this court and Supreme Court would not cure the defects as also the defaults. Such action of the BDA could only be deprecated,” the court said. 

It also said that transfer of land to the Slum Clearance Board beyond 35 guntas by BDA is entirely illegal.
On disturbing slum dwellers, the court said that at present, if the land in question is sought to be restored to its original position, it will cause more hazard, while putting slum-dwellers as also slum clearance into a chaotic situation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp