Man found dead in pit a day after he went missing, cops suspect foul play

A senior police officer said the incident came to light on Friday after the landlord, Gopal Reddy, found Chandrashekar’s body floating and alerted the police.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old mason was found dead in an open water body at a farmhouse in Sarjapur on Friday evening. The deceased, Chandrashekar, went missing on Thursday and police suspect foul play behind his death.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light on Friday after the landlord, Gopal Reddy, found Chandrashekar’s body floating and alerted the police. Chandrashekar, a resident of Kommasandra, was working at an under-construction site and lived with his wife and children. Based on a complaint filed by the family, investigations are on to ascertain whether he was pushed into the pit or he fell into it. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Chandrashekar’s wife Lakshmi told the police that her husband was an alcoholic and had not been coming home regularly. She added that there was no reason for him to kill himself and that it could have been an accidental fall. However, she said that someone called his mobile phone on Thursday and Chandrashekar left the house at 8.30am to meet the person. 

“There is no CCTV footage as the locality is an isolated place. We have gathered phone call records to find out who had called him. Meanwhile, his relatives are being questioned about family disputes, if any,” the police officer added.

