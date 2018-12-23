Supporters of disgruntled leaders take to the streets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress High Command pacified a few of its prominent dissidents by inducting them into the state cabinet or appointing them to boards and corporations, not all were pleased, including former minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy. He was backed by his daughter and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, who demanded that the seven-time MLA be inducted into the state cabinet.

Supporters of former minister

Ramalinga Reddy protest in

Bengaluru on Saturday |

Pushkar V

Multiple protests were held by Reddy’s supporters in Bengaluru. While a protest was held in front of KPCC office in the morning, another was staged at Chalukya Circle just before the new ministers were sworn in. During the day, demonstrations were also held in Kalaburagi and Haveri, where supporters of MLAs Ajay Singh and BC Patil expressed their unhappiness.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar -- the two ministers who were dropped from the cabinet -- also expressed their reservations over the decision. Though the Congress attempted to mollify the angry Reddys by appointing Sowmya as parliamentary secretary, she put up a post on Twitter, rejecting the appointment saying that she needed time to work in her constituency. Recalling the contributions of her father, she said that her only aspiration was to see her father become a minister again.

Similar remarks were made by B C Patil’s daughter Shrusti Patil, who was also unhappy that her father was sidelined.

In Kalaburagi district, an undeclared bandh was observed in Jewargi town and a few other villages of the taluk for not accommodating legislator Dr Ajay Singh in the expanded cabinet. Congress members blocked the road at Sonna Cross, Chigaralli Cross and Vijayapura Cross in Jewargi. Meanwhile, Moidin Jilani, a supporter of Ajay Singh, attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. In Gokak, Belagavi district, a large number of supporters gathered in front of Ramesh Jarkiholi’s house after he was dropped from the cabinet.