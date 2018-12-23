Home Cities Bengaluru

Supporters of disgruntled leaders take to the streets

Similar remarks were made by B C Patil’s daughter Shrusti Patil, who was also unhappy that her father was sidelined.

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ramalinga Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress High Command pacified a few of its prominent dissidents by inducting them into the state cabinet or appointing them to boards and corporations, not all were pleased, including former minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy. He was backed by his daughter and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, who demanded that the seven-time MLA be inducted into the state cabinet.

Supporters of former minister
Ramalinga Reddy protest in
Bengaluru on Saturday |
Pushkar V

Multiple protests were held by Reddy’s supporters in Bengaluru. While a protest was held in front of KPCC office in the morning, another was staged at Chalukya Circle just before the new ministers were sworn in. During the day, demonstrations were also held in Kalaburagi and Haveri, where supporters of MLAs Ajay Singh and BC Patil expressed their unhappiness.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar -- the two ministers who were dropped from the cabinet -- also expressed their reservations over the decision. Though the Congress attempted to mollify the angry Reddys by appointing Sowmya as parliamentary secretary, she put up a post on Twitter, rejecting the appointment saying that she needed time to work in her constituency. Recalling the contributions of her father, she said that her only aspiration was to see her father become a minister again.

Similar remarks were made by B C Patil’s daughter Shrusti Patil, who was also unhappy that her father was sidelined.

Protest

In Kalaburagi district, an undeclared bandh was observed in Jewargi town and a few other villages of the taluk for not accommodating legislator Dr Ajay Singh in the expanded cabinet. Congress members blocked the road at Sonna Cross, Chigaralli Cross and Vijayapura Cross in Jewargi.  Meanwhile, Moidin Jilani, a supporter of Ajay Singh, attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.  In Gokak, Belagavi district, a large number of supporters gathered in front of Ramesh Jarkiholi’s house after he was dropped from the cabinet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp