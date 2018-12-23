Home Cities Bengaluru

Two killed in road accidents

In another incident, a 35-year-old private firm employee was killed on the spot after he rammed his car into a compound wall of a training institute in Chikkajala. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, including a biker, died in separate incidents in the city on Saturday. In the first incident, a 27-year-old biker died on the spot after he crashed into a stray bull crossing the road at Subramanyapura. 

The deceased, Ravi Kumar, was a resident of Uttarahalli and was into catering business. Police said the incident took place early morning when Ravi left home to supply parathas to nearby hotels and shops. He was overspeeding on the bike when a stray bull crossed the road and Ravi failed to control the vehicle. He slipped from the bike and sustained severe head injuries and was declared brought dead to the hospital.  Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, a 35-year-old private firm employee was killed on the spot after he rammed his car into a compound wall of a training institute in Chikkajala. 

The deceased, Mukesh Kumar Jha, a resident of Vasanth Vihar in Vidya Nagar, was returning home from work. Police said Kumar was heading towards Peenya and lost control over his car while taking a turn. He rammed into a compound wall and passersby alerted the police before he was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed. Chikkajala traffic police registered a case of reckless driving against Kumar, who had come to the city two years ago from Bihar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp