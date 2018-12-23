Two killed in road accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, including a biker, died in separate incidents in the city on Saturday. In the first incident, a 27-year-old biker died on the spot after he crashed into a stray bull crossing the road at Subramanyapura.

The deceased, Ravi Kumar, was a resident of Uttarahalli and was into catering business. Police said the incident took place early morning when Ravi left home to supply parathas to nearby hotels and shops. He was overspeeding on the bike when a stray bull crossed the road and Ravi failed to control the vehicle. He slipped from the bike and sustained severe head injuries and was declared brought dead to the hospital. Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, a 35-year-old private firm employee was killed on the spot after he rammed his car into a compound wall of a training institute in Chikkajala.

The deceased, Mukesh Kumar Jha, a resident of Vasanth Vihar in Vidya Nagar, was returning home from work. Police said Kumar was heading towards Peenya and lost control over his car while taking a turn. He rammed into a compound wall and passersby alerted the police before he was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed. Chikkajala traffic police registered a case of reckless driving against Kumar, who had come to the city two years ago from Bihar.