British marathoner impressed with how Bengaluru runs

Come morning or evening, head to any park in the city and you’ll be met with people from all walks of life walking or running.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Alyson Dixon

Alyson Dixon. (Photo | Twitter/alydixon262)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come morning or evening, head to any park in the city and you’ll be met with people from all walks of life walking or running. Some even take this to the streets. Things like this reflect the popularity of running culture. So much so that the same was witnessed by Great Britain’s marathon runner Alyson Dixon, who was left impressed with the way people in the city have taken to running.

Alyson Dixon

Dixon, who won the 2011 Brighton Marathon, also represented Team Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics and England in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Even at the age of 40, she is still an active runner and was invited to India by Multifit, a functional fitness studio, to promote running in India. Excerpts from the interview:

What is your take on the running culture in the city?
I know that there are several running events that happen in the city and I feel that the participation will only increase.   I have seen people running early morning and evening, in the open. Before coming to 
Bengaluru, I was in Pune and Hyderabad. I did not see this in either of those places. Bengaluru is actually interested.

Can India become a strong nation in long-distance running?
I am really happy to see running coming through. With such a huge population in India, there must be some runners out there who can win medals. It would be great to see that.
What does India need to become a big name in this field?
I think there are some runners from India who are starting to break through as well. The last half-marathon in Pune was won in respectable time so these are good things. But all these runners have to be supported well and their talent has to be nurtured properly.

What fitness requirements does a marathon runner need to be on top of his/her game?
You need excellent speed endurance.  But  it is not all about running, one also needs to pay attention to exercises, physiotherapy etc. The runner has to be strong as marathons need mental strength to push yourself.

How important a role does running play for non-professional runners?
It actually is more important for office-goers. If you are sitting on a chair for almost eight to nine hours a day, it is important for you to find at least 30 minutes to an hour, for outdoor activities. Running helps you in many ways. Physical health improves your mental health, sleep quality and concentration.  

