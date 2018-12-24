Food plaza at Platform 8 comes as boon for passengers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A good, healthy meal is in store at the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation food plaza on Platform 8 of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (City) Railway Station. Passengers chary of having food offered in trains can now pack a meal at the restaurant here.

Tucked away at the end of the platform, this food plaza was launched over three months ago but most passengers don’t have a clue about its existence, close to the Okalipuram entry to the station.The restaurant has been set up by the Halli Mane group, which serving Karnataka specialities, and also has an outlet at Cantonment railway station. Passengers can treat themselves to sweets and snacks from Bakery World and Desi Mithai. Those fond of non-vegetarian food can take an elevator to the plaza’s first floor to The New Prashanthi Hotel with the tag line ‘Naati Style Express’.

Railway employees say they now have a clean place to eat. A top railway official said, “I visit the station often but only recently knew about this eatery.” “A space in front of the plaza, made into a waiting room for passengers, has a high roof which conceals the plaza.”

Halli Mane partner Raghavendra Rao said the contract with IRCTC was for a 12-year period. “We pay an annual licence fee to the Corporation. The cost of building the plaza was borne by us. After the contract ends, we will hand over the building to the Railways,” he said.