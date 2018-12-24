Giving flight to big dreams of women 

Shrabona Ghosh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-day exhibition in the city, on December 22 and 23, saw women exhibitors coming together to showcase their talent and skill in designer wear, jewellery, ethnic clothes, home decor and more. The initiative, Udaan, was organised by Ladies wing Committee, under Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), and inaugurated by Mrs India Globe Veena Jain.

“I want to inspire all women to come out and enjoy their life. My constant good wishes and support are with them,” said Veena.

Day one kicked off with the inauguration ceremony by Veena, while day two had a kite flying festival from 3pm to 6pm. “We believe in creating a platform where women can come forward and create an identity. They shouldn’t be dependent on anybody for assistance,” said Madhu Doshi, chairperson, JITO Ladies Wing Committee.

In its fifth year running, the exhibition had stalls ranging from garments and jewellery to stationery, astrology and bakeries. Many stalls were manned by enthusiastic young entrepreneurs. “We are planning to open a baking studio, what better opportunity could we ask for to showcase our vision?” asked Arpita and Varshita Polwarth, from Servings of Delight.

Priyanka Ghelani, who had organised a jewellery stall, said, “The word ‘international’ in the trade organisation allured me to participate. I am expecting a good exposure and customer network here.”

In total, there were around 50 stalls, from aspiring entrepreneurs all over Bengaluru. “We aim to give recognition to the women of Jain community, to inspire them to come forward and display their entrepreneur skills. We organise similar platforms for Jain women all over the country to empower them,” said Neelam Jain, project coordinator.

“The unity among us is our strength, I wish to bring about a change and empower all Jain women. I feel so connected to all of them,” said Veena.