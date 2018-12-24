Mystery shrouds death of infant in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of a month-old infant boy on Friday in a house in Neelasandra, in Ashok Nagar police station limits, has left the area shocked. The baby was found strangled to death, a veil around his neck, lying under a bed.

On Sunday, the deceased baby’s father, Karthik, filed a case against his family members, alleging that his father and younger brother were responsible for the death. However, police said preliminary investigations did not point to their role in the death, but are investigating all angles.

A senior police officer said that on Friday, Karthik, 35, filed a missing person complaint before Ashok Nagar police when he was unable to find his baby. The infant was sleeping on a bed in the drawing room, while his wife was feeding their other son in a separate room. The couple married a year ago and had twins last month.

Karthik lives on the first floor of the house, while his father Chittar Raj, 64, a retired army personnel, and younger brother Aravind, who works with HAL, live on the ground floor.When police rushed to the house and carried out an hour-long search, they found the body of the baby under a bed in one of the rooms in Karthik’s house. The baby was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint by Karthik, Chittar Raj and Aravind were detained for interrogation. Preliminary investigations ruled out the role of Karthik’s family members in the death of the baby, and police said Raj and Aravind were unaware about the death.

Police also said that Karthik had accused them of murdering his infant as they were unhappy with his marriage to Stella, who belongs to a different community. The family often quarrelled over this, and were particularly angry as he had converted to his wife’s religion after marriage. Following this, his family asked him to move out of the house. Karthik had moved to the first floor of the building just a few months ago.

Stella’s parents were also unhappy since it was an inter-religious marriage. Police are analysing CCTV footage to determine whether an outsider had entered the house and committed the crime.Police said efforts are on to nab the killers.