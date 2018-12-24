Home Cities Bengaluru

Outsmarted by prisoners, officials upgrade to 4G jammers

Tech-savvy prisoners in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara  jail are forcing authorities to up their game.

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tech-savvy prisoners in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail are forcing authorities to up their game. With several instances of recovering high-end mobile phones from inmates, the jail administration has now decided to replace the current 3G jammers with 4G jammers. If required, this could be upgraded to 5G and 6G technology. 

These jammers block second generation (2G) and third-generation (3G) networks but are unable to block fourth-generation networks.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramesh said: “The phones we have seized so far are 4G ones. Our jammers are 3G and cannot block 4G signals, which inmates are taking advantage of.”

He added that a proposal for 4G jammers has been sent to the home department and is expected to soon get sanction. The officials are also contemplating installation of full-body scanners. “We are consulting technicians to ensure that the jammers work without a glitch,” Ramesh said.

An official on condition of anonymity said: “It is a menace to control the use of mobiles. We have heard of people charging upto Rs 500 per call.”

Meanwhile, the prisoners reportedly use 4G phones as they can make international calls too on WhatsApp. Officials claim that earlier when mobiles were seized, one could find out to who the calls were made.

But now, with WhatsApp and Google Duo, it has reportedly become difficult to trace call details. “Most of them make calls to their families. But there are extortion calls made too. Several times there are calls made to lawyers and ministers as well,” said a source.

VEHICLE MOVEMENTS BANNED

After recent seizure of drug packets kept in a truck carrying vegetables, and earlier incidents of mobiles hidden inside meat-carrying vehicles, officials have banned entry of private vehicles into the premises. “Vehicles will be stopped at the entrance and goods will be taken in trolleys, and transferred to store rooms,” said Ramesh.

