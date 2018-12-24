Home Cities Bengaluru

Panic alarms come to rescue of women commuters in Jayanagar

Over the next few months, 5,000 women in Jayanagar will be trained to become Durgas (aware of protection tactics) so that they can come to the rescue of women facing harassment.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over the next few months, 5,000 women in Jayanagar will be trained to become Durgas (aware of protection tactics) so that they can come to the rescue of women facing harassment. In addition, buses in Jayanagar have also installed panic alarms in several BMTC buses.The brainchild of NGO Durga, this initiative called Safe Neighbourhood Action Project is backed by Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy.

After a study conducted on women’s safety, the NGO in collaboration with BMTC, has installed emergency panic alarms in city buses. “We have already installed panic buttons in over 150 BMTC buses. Initially, BMTC was not convinced with our proposal.

We then launched a pilot project to show that women were being harassed during their commute. The alarms were used by women and action was taken against the perpetrators. When we presented our findings to BMTC, they agreed to install 100 alarms,” said Meenakshi Giridhar, member of Durga India, adding that at a cost of `7 lakh, 100 alarms are being installed. Upon pressing them, the driver is expected to stop the bus, and address the matter. 

