Home Cities Bengaluru

Senior cop robbed of his phone for second time in Bengaluru

Sanjay Sahay, Addl. DGP (Computer Wing), had been robbed of his mobile phone two ayears ago also when he had gone for an evening walk. He was posted as Addl. DGP (Human Rights and Grievances Cell).

Published: 24th December 2018 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Sahay, Bengaluru Police Computer Wing

Sanjay Sahay serves as the Additional Director General of Police of the Police Computer Wing. (Photo | Twitter/ Sanjay Sahay)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior IPS officer was robbed of his mobile phone by a bike-borne miscreant in HSR Layout police station limits on Thursday night. Unfortunately, this was not the first time that he was targeted. He was robbed earlier in February 2016 too.

Sanjay Sahay, the Additional Director General of Police of the Police Computer Wing has filed a complaint with HSR Layout police on Friday. Police said that Sahay, a resident of 17th Cross in HSR Layout 4th Sector, was robbed when he was walking in front of his house at 8.45pm on Thursday. A youth came on a bike, stopped near Sahay and snatched the OnePlus 6 mobile phone from his hand and sped away from the scene.

“Though some youths in the locality tried to give the miscreant a chase, the biker escaped within seconds. We are verifying the footage recorded in the CCTV cameras in the locality to get clues about the accused,” police said.

In February 2016, when he was ADGP of Human Rights and Grievances Cell, two bike-borne miscreants had robbed him when he had gone for an evening walk. He was talking on the phone to a friend when the miscreants snatched his phone and escaped. The incident had taken place at Defence Colony in Indiranagar police station limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Police IPS officer robbed HSR Layout 4th Sector Sanjay Sahay Karnataka Police Computer Wing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp