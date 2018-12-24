Senior cop robbed of his phone for second time in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior IPS officer was robbed of his mobile phone by a bike-borne miscreant in HSR Layout police station limits on Thursday night. Unfortunately, this was not the first time that he was targeted. He was robbed earlier in February 2016 too.

Sanjay Sahay, the Additional Director General of Police of the Police Computer Wing has filed a complaint with HSR Layout police on Friday. Police said that Sahay, a resident of 17th Cross in HSR Layout 4th Sector, was robbed when he was walking in front of his house at 8.45pm on Thursday. A youth came on a bike, stopped near Sahay and snatched the OnePlus 6 mobile phone from his hand and sped away from the scene.

“Though some youths in the locality tried to give the miscreant a chase, the biker escaped within seconds. We are verifying the footage recorded in the CCTV cameras in the locality to get clues about the accused,” police said.

In February 2016, when he was ADGP of Human Rights and Grievances Cell, two bike-borne miscreants had robbed him when he had gone for an evening walk. He was talking on the phone to a friend when the miscreants snatched his phone and escaped. The incident had taken place at Defence Colony in Indiranagar police station limits.