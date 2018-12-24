Shedding new light on Raavan   

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : What comes to your mind when you hear the name Raavan? Evil? Sinister? Villain, perhaps? ‘Lord of Lanka’, a musical dance opera that will be staged on Christmas, challenges the notions one often associates with Raavan. Featuring over 50 dance artistes from various eminent dance schools, the entire production is based on the epic Ramayana and will show Raavan in a positive light.

The production has been written and directed by writer and film maker Meena Das Narayanan. She said, “It will be a visually-appealing programme that will be different from the usual operas and dance productions. It includes all forms of dance, including contemporary, Bharatanatyam and Odissi.

Most of the dancers are IT professionals

who will be performing on stage for the

first time

e have more than 50 dancers from different dance schools across the city. Most of them are IT professionals who will be performing on the stage for the first time. The music by Sunil Koshy is also classical and modern.”While many consider Raavan to be evil, Narayanan thinks otherwise. “Had he controlled his ego, he would have been the most powerful conqueror on earth.

He was a learned brahmin, author and a great devotee of Lord Shiva,” she explained. The story explores the various facets of Raavan’s life, including how he ruled Lanka, his devotion for Lord Shiva, and his hopes of becoming a ruler of all three worlds.

“Several parts of the epic suggest that he knew he would attain moksha only if he were killed by Rama,” said Narayanan, adding that he flew Sita to his palace for a homa. “He needed the presence of Sita for the homa to be successful,” she said.

Karthik Tantri, the actor who plays Raavan, has also choreographed the opera with the assistance of Bhaskar Kittu. Sanskrit songs have been used in the production, to promote the language more. “We have some parts of Shiva’s mantras to show how Raavan was such a big devotee of him,” she says. The voice-over/narration and dialogues will be in English.

The work on the one hour 40 minute production began eight months ago. “All dancers stay in different parts of the city and they have their own shows. Getting them together to practice for an hour or two was the biggest challenge. But we managed, thanks to the dedication of the artistes,” said Narayanan.

catch the show

Lord of Lanka

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram

When: December 25, 6 pm