Straight ‘A’s spell doom for Sandalwood

This year an usually high number of Kannada films has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Regional Censor Board.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:09 AM

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : This year an usually high number of Kannada films has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Regional Censor Board. Out of the 230 films that released in 2018, 65 were labelled exclusively for adult viewing. This number was much lower in previous years when only a maximum of eight (out of 100) were censored. The spotlight has now fallen on the current Censor Board officer, DN Sreenivasappa, under whose chairmanship the numbers have seen a drastic rise.

A former censor board officer on condition of anonymity, said that during his tenure of four years, only eight per cent of the films were given an ‘A’ tag. “If 100 films released in a particular year, only seven to eight films would be certified as fit for adult viewing. This year it’s unusually high. There has to be some sort of uniformity while grading films,” he said. 

Illustration: 
Tapas Ranjan

TS Nagabharana, chairman of the revising committee, pointed out that out of the 230 films, 100 films were of the horror genre, which are generally given an ‘A’ certificate. He clarified that only seven films have stepped into the revising committee.

“Also, there are more number of films being made (last year there were 181 films, whereas this year saw 230 films), so obviously there will be a higher number of films which are given an ‘A’ tag,” he said.  

Sources say that there have been instances when miffed filmmakers have approached the revising committee to understand the reason behind the ‘A’ certificate.

And many a time, the board has changed their stand by giving the same film a ‘U/A’ certificate. M Nagendra Swamy, former censor board officer, feels that the present officer has “misunderstood the guidelines”.

“I was told that if a film has a person with a drink, the film is certified an ‘A’. This is unreasonable. The censor board is supposed to watch films objectively to see if the makers have abided by the guidelines. If a movie demands a sex scene, so be it,” he said.Producers are in a fix as revenue drops significantly with multiplexes hesitating to screen the films and TV channels not willing to buy rights.  Sreenivasappa was unavailable for comment.

‘Get ready for Sandalwood’s collapse’
Swamy pointed out that the moment a film is certified for adult viewing, producers lose out on money. “The moment a film is certified ‘A’, the value of a film becomes zero. Multiplexes will hesitate screening the film since children aren’t allowed, and no television channel will buy rights. If this is the case, get ready for the industry to collapse,” he said.  

Tampering of content to fix ‘a’ certificate
“The ‘A’ certificate cuts-off one set of audience. The process of converting ‘A’ into U/A is tedious. In the process, the content gets tampered,” says director Shashank, whose film Thayigge Takka Maga was given an ‘A’ certificate.

