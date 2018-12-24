Video highlighting benefits of music therapy gets a festive release 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Christmas is the season of joy and happiness. What better time than this to release Jaagritaa, a music video that looks at how music has played an integral role in facilitating better mental health conditions among children. The song is a collaboration between artistes from the UK and India, and uses Sanskrit to spread awareness on mental health and music therapy.

The song has been written, composed and sung by Dr Ramya Mohan, a child psychiatrist. “I’ve been a musician from a young age. I realised how powerful music and creative arts can be in the process of healing. I’ve worked with children with different kinds of mental illnesses and I’ve looked at ways in which I could support them with music and art. I saw how it worked for many of them, so I decided to go ahead with it,” she said.

Dr Mohan wanted to emphasise the awareness needed around the problems young people face. “The number of children who suffer from mental illnesses is high in the city. Children who have used music to heal, have stated it has transformed their lives. With this, more people are realising the importance of music and fine art for our children. Music cannot harm, it can only heal,” she added.

The music video, Jaagritaa :

The Awakening, has been produced in association with Hollywood actor/musician David Keyes and Foresee Multimedia, Bengaluru. It will be released today on Dr Mohan’s Facebook and YouTube page.