Home Cities Bengaluru

Video highlighting benefits of music therapy gets a festive release 

Christmas is the season of joy and happiness.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Ramya Mohan with the team that features in the video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Christmas is the season of joy and happiness. What better time than this to release Jaagritaa, a music video that looks at how music has played an integral role in facilitating better mental health conditions among children. The song is a collaboration between artistes from the UK and India, and uses Sanskrit to spread awareness on mental health and music therapy.

The song has been written, composed and sung by Dr Ramya Mohan, a child psychiatrist. “I’ve been a musician from a young age. I realised how powerful music and creative arts can be in the process of healing. I’ve worked with children with different kinds of mental illnesses and I’ve looked at ways in which I could support them with music and art. I saw how it worked for many of them, so I decided to go ahead with it,” she said. 

Dr Mohan wanted to emphasise the awareness needed around the problems young people face. “The number of children who suffer from mental illnesses is high in the city. Children who have used music to heal, have stated it has transformed their lives. With this, more people are realising the importance of music and fine art for our children. Music cannot harm, it can only heal,” she added.

The music video, Jaagritaa : 
The Awakening, has been produced in association with Hollywood actor/musician David Keyes and Foresee Multimedia, Bengaluru. It will be released today on Dr Mohan’s Facebook and YouTube page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp