Bengaluru police arrest gang who duped 500 loan-seekers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three fraudsters, who promised loans and cheated over 500 people in the past year, were on Monday arrested by Electronics City police. The accused allegedly told those in dire need of money that their loans would be sanctioned, but only if they paid the first EMI.

Vikram, 27, an SSLC dropout, Saranraj, 26, a diploma holder, and Javed are from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Police said the accused had cheated people to the tune of Rs 1 crore, and the amount could easily go up to Rs 2 crore. “The verification of documents seized has established that the accused have cheated people of big amounts of money. We suspect that the number will easily touch Rs 2 crore, after verifying the statements of the 15 bank accounts they had. The accused have spent their ill-gotten money on weddings and other investments. There are other 4-5 absconding accused in the case and efforts are on to nab them,” police said, adding that all the accused were earlier working with private financial firms.

Police said that the scamsters had started a moneylending firm, Elite Finance, without a valid licence. They operated from two offices, one in Madiwala and another in Bommanahalli, and had recruited 8-10 telecallers for each. Each telecaller had to contact 50-100 people every day and offer them Rs 1 lakh-Rs 20 lakh loan from the firm. Those who showed interest in getting a loan were asked to send documents like address proof through WhatsApp.

“On getting the documents, they would tell the customers that the loans had been sanctioned and inform them of the EMI amount, and other terms and conditions. They would then ask them to pay the first EMI and give them a bank account number. Customers would be promised that the loan amount would be transferred to their bank account within a week of making the payment. But that never happened,” said a police official. “Telecallers would give them false assurance that the money would be credited immediately or their advance EMI would be returned. Later, they would change their numbers, leaving customers at sea. Unsuspecting customers had made payments ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000,” the official added.

Investigations revealed that even the telecallers were unaware of the fraud in the firm. They had brought to the notice of the accused that customers were complaining of non-remittance of the loan amount, but were told to concentrate on their jobs. The accused would tell them that they would take care of the finance part.

“The accused had got the database of the customers from friends working in a well-known finance firm. They had opened 15 accounts in various banks into which gullible customers made payments,” police said.

One of the customers had filed a complaint against the firm, following which investigation was carried out and the accused were nabbed.