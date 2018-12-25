Home Cities Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike says no to bottled drinking water at its offices

In a move to ban the usage of single-use plastic bottles, glasses, plates and spoons, the civic body has come up with provision for storing and purchasing the steel/glass material items.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (File photo: ENS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The civic body has decided to ban the usage of single-use plastic bottles, glasses, plates and spoons in public functions and all its zonal and ward offices.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued circular to all its zonal offices, ward offices and sub-divisions of putting a ban on the usage of single-use packaged water bottles, plates and other items. The BBMP has also asked not to store or purchase plastic items for any public programmes within city limits.

The BBMP has come up with provision for storing and purchasing the steel/glass material items for all the programmes and install ROUV plants in all offices of BBMP at Rs 18,000 that will be spent by Direct Cash bills of BBMP funds.

N Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP Commissioner, told The New Indian Express, “The order has been issued in a bid to avoid hazard to the environment. No government programmes within BBMP limits will be allowed to use the said items,” he said. 

