Bangalore Central University still facing teacher shortage, fund crunch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than one year after the trifurcation of Bangalore University (BU) resulting in the formation of Bangalore Central University (BCU) and Bangalore North University (BNU), BCU is yet to get the promised teaching staff, said BCU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof S Japhet here on Monday. According to the VC, BCU requires a one-time grant of Rs 100 crore, 194 teaching and non-teaching staff and 26 departments.

Of the 698 teaching posts in BU, 37 were supposed to be granted to BCU and of the 1,523 non- teaching posts, 100 each would be given to both universities, Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda had said in August.

Prof S Japhet said, “A few teaching staff who used to teach here have gone to BU and some have come to BCU. We haven’t even got some of the university buildings under our control yet, for example, the stone building on Central College campus. We have occupied it ourselves. We haven’t been given the funds we were promised.” Japhet said 18 of the 37 teaching staff had chosen to go to BCU and the decision is yet to reach the government and thereafter the governor. “We are managing with guest faculty,” Prof Ramachandra Gowda, Registrar, BCU, said.

Also, 18 teaching staff who opted for BCU have been shuttling between both the varsities currently in various departments like Commerce, Maths, Chemistry, Biochemistry, MBA, and Foreign Languages. “Some foreign languages students are coming to BCU for classes,” Japhet added.

“We sent a proposal when the new government took over that we needed Rs 25 crore for renovation, furniture, repairs, among others. We have received sanction orders for Rs 17.5 crore of the requested grant so far ... but haven’t received any of the three instalments. Currently, we only have Rs 15 crore,” Japhet said.

Gowda said the campus lacks basic infrastructure like laboratories. Japhet said BU withdrew housekeeping staff, security and stop paying electricity and water bills, which BCU has been providing for with internal resources.