Depressed after losing job, techie commits suicide in Bengaluru's Madiwala

27-year-old Vishwas was harassed by sacked from his job in an IT company for alleged non-performance of work.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madiwala Lake

27-year-old Vishwas jumped in Madiwala Lake. (EPS| Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A techie, who was fired from his job, committed suicide by jumping into a lake at Madiwala. The deceased has been identified as Vishwas (27), a resident of KS Colony. The incident came to light on Monday after his family made accusations against the management of the IT company, which had sacked him recently over his alleged non-performance at work.

Vishwas hailed from Davanagere and was living with his parents in the city. During an investigation, the police examined his laptop and email accounts and found a suicide note stating that he was harassed by company staff and sacked for no fault of his. He had been depressed for not getting another job. Based on the death note, the police issued a notice to the company, a police official said. Vishwas went missing from home on December 13, and his body was found floating at the Madiwala lake on December 20.

