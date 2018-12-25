Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike starts online application for optical fibre cable application

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to streamline the process of granting permits for laying optical fibre cables (OFCs), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started an online platform for OFC operators.

The BBMP, which had been developing online platforms for licensing procedures, has come up with the digital solution to avoid human error and manual tasks involved in issuing permits for laying OFC. The civic agency also plans to curb violations by OFC operators by making online data available for officials to inspect and verify the nature of OFC installations.

The new digital platform will allow OFC operators to apply for licences online, and upload their registration documents and request for permission.

Once the document is uploaded online and the request is raised, the BBMP will verify it and allot space that is needed for the work. Currently, OFC operators have to visit BBMP offices and submit the required documents, such as registration, permits from the competent authorities and other commercial certificates, to obtain permission for installation of OFCs. The entire process takes around two weeks.

AS Ramesh, Chief Engineer, OFC Cell, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We have already developed this platform and are prioritizing the necessary specifications in the process. With this, we can avoid human interventions, errors and also the violations from the OFC operators. Currently, we are converting and uploading all physical documents into digital and we will soon start issuing OFC permits online.”

The BBMP recently conducted a drive against overhead OFCs along the TenderSure roads and other roads where the cables were found lying on footpaths despite BBMP providing ducts for them in the footpaths to connect the cables. The BBMP had removed overhead OFCs in a few areas. It has also fixed `1,500 as fee for registration of OFCs and `800 for installation of cables in the duct for a year.