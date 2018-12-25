Home Cities Bengaluru

IIM-Bangalore alumni pledge Rs 1.35 crore to alma mater

The money will be used to fund the education of staffers' kids, scholarships and research.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For two batches of IIM-Bangalore alumni, it is time to pay back to their alma mater. The institution received a pledge of Rs 1.35 crore from the batches to fund scholarships, research and infrastructure.

The 2003 batch celebrated its 15th-year reunion at the campus in early December. It has already contributed Rs 60 lakh, and the rest would be raised in another month. Likewise, the batch of 2008 celebrated its 10th-year reunion at the campus, around the same time. More than 100 alumni from various parts of the world attended the reunion.

This batch has endowed Rs 35 lakh towards providing financial assistance to children of staff working on campus. The higher education scholarship would help fund up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 every year towards high school and college education, subject to the student maintaining a minimum academic performance.

“We are very excited to be launching the ‘Class of 2008 Higher Education and Welfare Fund’ in collaboration with our institute, that will provide scholarships to children of staff at IIMB. We are happy to have used our 10th-year reunion to anchor this ‘giveback’ initiative,” said Deepa N Swamy, batch representative and co-founder of FlexiBees, who lives in Singapore.

Sarin Saures, an alumnus from the batch, said, “Thousands of students who walked through the campus doors have benefited immensely from the education and faculty guidance they received at IIMB, and carry fond memories of times on campus. Our batch is eager to support areas that the institute thinks is important, and to causes that contribute to long-term value creation.”

Professor G Raghuram, Director, IIMB, said, “I’m glad that our alumni are recognising the efforts of IIMB in this space and coming forward to support our commitment to produce world-class research scholars. They are supporting so many other causes, thereby generating tremendous goodwill and contributing to the growth of the institute.”

