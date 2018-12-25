New Year resolution: Aiming for clean lungs

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I went cold turkey on cigarettes last month. I didn’t quit after having an inspirational moment, or an epiphany. It was one of those nights when you drink an entire garrison’s stock of rum and smoke so many cigarettes that your insides feel like an infantry tank. I did not quit after reading a book or watching an inspirational YouTube video. I quit after downloading an app. Yes, an app. It gives me hourly updates on how much money I’ve saved, how many cigarettes I’ve avoided, and how much of my ‘life’ I got back. There’s also a chatroom with other Indian quitters complaining about their lives and egging each other on - it’s a virtual cave of bonhomie.

The most common question I get asked is if I feel any withdrawal symptoms. While I dismissed them in the beginning, they began to get more and more obvious to me as I neared the two-week mark. I would get jittery or overly emotional over trivial matters. You know how paani-puri sellers make you stand in a circle and serve everybody one after the other? I grew so impatient, I crushed a few pani-puris in my hands before eating them. I went to watch a film, and began to weep profusely. Which isn’t very surprising, except for the fact that it was still the trailers playing.

I cleared my baaki with the paan-shop owner near my house. The amount had run up to a few hundreds, and I noticed that everybody around me took cigarettes on credit. Considering that a retailer earns one rupee on a cigarette, I wondered if they earned any money at all on cigarettes. Or were cigarettes the carrots being dangled, so that we drink chai - which is reasonably profitable. These are the kind of thoughts that kept my mind occupied.

The biggest change that I observe though, is a change in schedule. I have more than two hours to myself - without walking away to a corner and talking to my smoker buddies. But when I see my friends huddle together, I feel an intense surge of FOMO - Fear of Missing Out. I wonder what they’re discussing, and if they point to me and call me a betrayer.

I read online that after quitting, one feels a certain disgust towards cigarettes and smokers. But I find myself experiencing the opposite effect. I feel a certain sympathy, a bond with smokers, as they burn their lungs away for a few seconds of nicotine rush. Also, smokers are being given a raw deal. Due to governmental laws, cigarette companies cannot advertise across any medium. And unlike liquor ads, cigarette companies do not act cheeky under tags like ‘Golf Accessories’ and ‘Music CDs’. The only advertisement for cigarettes are cigarette smokers themselves.

They burn their lungs to promote indigenous brands, bring in money into the economy - and yet, instead of being paid for endorsement, they are charged money to smoke in the first place! It’s been 25 days now, and I’m told that another series of intense pangs will strike around Days 33-34. Those dates fall exactly around New Years, and I plan to avoid all sorts of people and parties. I shall order Medhu Vada online, eat it, and go to sleep early.

I just hope the delivery agent does not take a bite of my vada! That can’t end well for either of us. So if you’re making grand New Year plans, please know that the sun is going to eventually explode, all life on earth will vanish. There is really no point to it all. Have a merry christmas and a happy new year!

(The author is is a writer and stand-up comedian from Hyderabad)