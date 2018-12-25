Bengaluru infant death: Police detain mother 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police, probing the mysterious death of an infant in Neelasandra, detained the baby’s mother, Stella, for questioning on Monday. The Ashok Nagar police suspect a property dispute between Stella’s husband Karthik (35), on one hand, and his father and brother, on the other, to be the motive behind the one-month-old boy’s killing, which took place on Friday.

A senior police officer said that based on suspicion, Stella was taken into detention for interrogation. “But we are yet to come to a conclusion on who strangled the baby. We thoroughly questioned all the suspects, including Karthik, his younger brother Aravind, father Chittar Raj and his mother. Karthik had alleged in a complaint filed on Sunday that Chittar Raj and Aravind were behind the incident.”

During interrogation, however, the police ruled out the allegations made by Karthik, and Stella is being interrogated now. The motive behind the murder is thought to be a property dispute, as Karthik and Stella were forced to leave the house and move to another floor in the same residential building in Neelasandra, near Viveknagar, while his father, a 64-year-old retired army personnel, his wife and Aravind, who works with HAL, live on the ground floor.

Karthik had married Stella, who belongs to a different community, against the wishes of their parents. But what had angered Karthik’s family was that he had converted to his wife’s religion, following which he was asked to move out of the house. Stella gave birth to twin boys last month, one of whom was found strangled to death under a cot in Karthik’s house on Friday. The police suspect that Karthik and his family members have been involved in a property dispute after he left the family house. The police are probing the murder angle in which blame was placed on Karthik’s father and brother with an eye on property.