Six held for trying to sell leopard pelt, two ivory tusks in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kodigehalli police have arrested two gangs of six men who had come to the city to sell a leopard pelt and two pieces of ivory tusks. The accused were held in separate cases and were handed over to judicial custody. In the first case, three of the accused were identified as Suresh (30), Papanna (27), and Basavaraj (48), all from Kudligi in Ballari district.

A senior police officer said a week ago, the three men were seen near Hebbal Lake carrying a pelt and approaching locals to sell it. Following a tip-off, the police rushed there and nabbed the trio. During interrogation, prime accused Papanna told the police that two months ago the leopard had killed an ox at Devarahatti and had eaten half of the animal.

Angry villagers, who came to know about the attack, had injected poison into the remaining meat. A couple of days later, the leopard came there again and ate the poisoned meat and was found dead nearby on the farmland. The gang burnt the meat of the leopard after deskinning it. Then they dried the pelt and brought it to the city to sell it. They have been booked under the Forest Act.

In the second incident, three men hailing from Hassan were arrested after they tried to sell two ivory tusks on the Hebbal Ring Road. The arrested men have been identified as Nagesh (48), Krishnaraju (54) and Pratap (24), residents of Sakaleshapura.

A senior police officer said the accused had found a dead elephant in a forest area near Sakleshpur and had cut the tusks weighing 15 kg. They then brought the tusks to Bengaluru to sell them. They had contacted a businessman and demanded SR 2 lakh. Based on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were often involved in selling elephant tusks. Further investigations are on to identify the buyers.

RACKET

In June 2018, the city police had busted an ivory-smuggling racket by arresting six men. Khader Basha, the ringleader of the gang, who is believed to be a DMK functionary, was arrested.