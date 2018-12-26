Home Cities Bengaluru

Three held for peddling ganja

Tilaknagar police have arrested three people on charges of drug peddling and have seized 11kg of ganja from them.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tilaknagar police have arrested three people on charges of drug peddling and have seized 11kg of ganja from them. The accused are Mandeep Roy (40), a resident of Viveknagar who hails from West Bengal; Mrinal Kanti Debnath (33), and Prasajit Datta (25), both residents of Tripura.

Police said they acted on a tip-off and arrested the three while they were trying to sell drugs near Jayanagar 3rd Block. Investigations revealed that Roy was running a fast food hotel at Ejipura near Viveknagar. He bought ganja for a cheaper price in Manipur with the help of his two friends who are arrested.

“He sold them for a higher price to people hailing from northeastern states in the city among others. The other two were also getting a cut in the money obtained from selling the ganja. A total of 11.2kg of ganja and a bike has been seized from the accused,” police said.

