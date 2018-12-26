Three held for peddling ganja

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tilaknagar police have arrested three people on charges of drug peddling and have seized 11kg of ganja from them. The accused are Mandeep Roy (40), a resident of Viveknagar who hails from West Bengal; Mrinal Kanti Debnath (33), and Prasajit Datta (25), both residents of Tripura.

Police said they acted on a tip-off and arrested the three while they were trying to sell drugs near Jayanagar 3rd Block. Investigations revealed that Roy was running a fast food hotel at Ejipura near Viveknagar. He bought ganja for a cheaper price in Manipur with the help of his two friends who are arrested.

“He sold them for a higher price to people hailing from northeastern states in the city among others. The other two were also getting a cut in the money obtained from selling the ganja. A total of 11.2kg of ganja and a bike has been seized from the accused,” police said.