Activists suggest green measures before nod to Kaiga plant expansion

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the green nod for expansion of Kaiga Nuclear Plant, activists have mooted a slew of mitigation measures before the State Board for Wildlife gives its clearance for the 5th and 6th units. The present project includes setting up of a Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor which will add a capacity of 1400MWe to the existing 880MWe. With the proposed plant falling within the 10 km default ESZ of Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR), both the chief wildlife warden and director, KTR, have already recommended the project.

With Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) submitting its proposal for wildlife clearance, activists have suggested some measures. This includes expansion of Anshi National Park’s boundary through funding from NPCIL and enhancement of funds from Rs 50 lakh/year for relocation of villages from KTR as part of NPCIL’s commitment to develop wildlife in this region.

Requesting the State Board of Wildlife to consider these measures, activist Giridhar Kulkarni said, “The existing four units and proposed two units are located close to Kali hydroelectric project (stage-2). While giving environmental clearance for this project, GOI had stipulated on August 16, 1979, that the submergence areas of the three dams have dense vegetation/wildlife, so the boundary of Dandeli Sanctuary should be expanded to cover the reservoirs created by Kalinadi 1 & 2 projects.

A number of islands are likely to be created in the Kadra reservoir. So vegetation on these islands above FRL should not be removed as they can be developed as sanctuaries later.” Further, with diversion of 732 hectares for the Kaiga plant, the state on February 18, 1988, had clearly stipulated, with the re-fixing of Dandeli Sanctuary boundary for setting up of an atomic power plant, that necessary funds will be provided by the Nuclear Power Board, Mumbai, for protection of wildlife.

Kulkarni adds, “An independent EIA Committee should be formed to assess the impact of the existing nuclear plant. Before giving the nod, suitable mitigation measures should be taken up as per government stipulations. Although some expansion has taken place, further additions of wildlife habitats around the plant in Kadra Range (Karwar) and Idagundi Range (Yellapur) can be included in Anshi National Park.”

Activists say that the relocation of villages from KTR has suffered due to lack of funds. As per the EIA report, there is a budgetary allocation of Rs 50 lakh per year from the Nuclear Power Board for wildlife conservation. NPCIL should be asked to provide necessary funds for the village relocation programme, they said.Reacting to the suggestions, a senior forest officer said that mitigation measures will be considered once the matter comes up before the State Wildlife Board.