Ardent fans offer ragi mudde and mutton saru to late Ambareesh

BENGALURU: Come weekend and you will see hundreds of fans throng their favourite actor Ambareesh’s samadhi at Kanteerava Studios with his favourite ragi mudde and mutton saru (curry). While young boys and girls come with their friends for a selfie at the actor’s samadhi, many also bring flowers, bananas, agarbathi and perform a puja.

The family of Ramkrishnaiah G, an auto driver from Mandya, considers him like God. “Six years ago, my son had to undergo an eye operation and I didn’t have any money. Ambi anna helped me with money.

Whenever, I feel like seeing him, I come to the samadhi with anna’s favourite mutton saru and serve him before I eat with my family.”

There are many such people who are regular visitors here, said a photographer who visits the samadhi regularly to click pictures of visitors. “Most people come on weekends. While some bring food, there are many who bring fruits and puja offerings,” he said.

But for Krishnaveni and her friends, it’s a spot to come and click some selfies. A student of SJP College in Bengaluru, she said, “I have come here thrice and every time I come, I make sure I bring my friends from other states.

First, I make them watch movies of Dr Rajkumar and Ambareesh and then bring them here to show them the love and respect the actors are given even after their death. We don’t forget to take selfies.”The security personnel at the Kanteerava Studios said many ask him if they can also offer liquor to their hero. “However, we do not allow anyone to carry alcohol inside. We also won’t allow them to eat here.

But because of their love for the actor, I can’t say no to them,” said the guard who wished to be anonymous.Meanwhile, the state government has decided to build a memorial for Ambareesh, similar to the Rajkumar memorial. The memorial work, however, is yet to begin.