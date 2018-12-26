Home Cities Bengaluru

ASI penalises ADGP’s friend, earns praise

ADGP Sandhu called him up directly and congratulated him, saying there was need of more policemen like him.

Published: 26th December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While many policemen may get swayed at the mere mention of the name of a politician or senior officer, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the Chikkaballapura traffic police station went ahead to penalise a driver for over-speeding even after the violator dropped the name of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). In turn, ASI M Venugopal was congratulated by the ADGP himself. PS Sandhu, the Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, called Venugopal and praised him for discharging his duty.

The incident happened last Saturday when Venugopal was on duty with the interceptor vehicle on the flyover near Agalagurki on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. He flagged down a car that was coming towards Bengaluru at a speed of 160 kmph.The person in the car told Venugopal that he was going to meet the ADGP, who was his friend. But the ASI clearly told him that he could do nothing about it and penalised him for over-speeding. The ADGP was informed about the incident by his friend himself, who spoke in a positive tone about the police official. 

ADGP Sandhu called him up directly and congratulated him, saying there was need of more policemen like him. He also wrote to Chikkaballapura SP Karthik Reddy on Monday, asking him to mention the good work in the ASI’s service record and also reward him suitably with cash prize.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sandhu said, “Flagging down a speeding vehicle means he has averted a possible accident. He has to be appreciated for that first. And even after knowing that the over-speeding driver was my friend, he went ahead and penalised him. It shows his professionalism and thus I called him and appreciated his work.”

Venugopal, however, said he had not done anything great but performed his duty. “I was surprised when I got the call from a very senior officer. It is his greatness that he appreciated my work,” Venugopal said, disconnecting the call saying he was attending to an accident case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp