Home Cities Bengaluru

Forum calls for ban on fireworks this new year

Members of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti (HJS) and other pro-Hindu outfits condemned allegations and the demand for a ban on Sanatan Sanstha and the HJS.

Published: 26th December 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti (HJS) and other pro-Hindu outfits condemned allegations and the demand for a ban on Sanatan Sanstha and the HJS. They also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against 3,500 Ayyappa devotees.

They also demanded that action is taken on the bursting of crackers on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, similar to the time limit set for bursting crackers during Deepavali.

During the National Hindu Movement held at Town Hall on Tuesday, coordinator of HJS, Mohan Gowda, said they will shut down the conspiracy to frame Sanatan Sanstha, HJS and other pro-Hindu organisations. “There were several failed attempts to create the narrative of saffron terror during the Congress rule. Now there is an attempt to recreate that narrative again.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fireworks Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp