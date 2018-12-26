Forum calls for ban on fireworks this new year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti (HJS) and other pro-Hindu outfits condemned allegations and the demand for a ban on Sanatan Sanstha and the HJS. They also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against 3,500 Ayyappa devotees.

They also demanded that action is taken on the bursting of crackers on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, similar to the time limit set for bursting crackers during Deepavali.

During the National Hindu Movement held at Town Hall on Tuesday, coordinator of HJS, Mohan Gowda, said they will shut down the conspiracy to frame Sanatan Sanstha, HJS and other pro-Hindu organisations. “There were several failed attempts to create the narrative of saffron terror during the Congress rule. Now there is an attempt to recreate that narrative again.”