Mall staff mistake boy for thief, thrash him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four security staffers at a mall allegedly badly assaulted a 15-year-old boy, suspecting him to be a mobile phone-lifter. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy went alone to the second floor of Mantri Square on Sampige Road. Police are, however, yet to make any arrests in the case.

The victim is Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sriramapura and an SSLC student in a private school in Rajajinagar. His father Anand works at a garment store.

A senior police officer said the boy told the police that on Tuesday evening he had gone alone to the second floor at the mall to play games and after a while, he went around looking for a power socket to charge his phone.

Some customers who were on the same floor had also kept their mobile phones for charging there. The security staffers, who noticed Vijay near a charging point, suspected him to be a mobile phone-lifter and started slapping him. Even as he tried to explain that he was only looking for a charging point, they bundled him to the cellar and assaulted him with wooden logs and electric wires for over an hour.

Vijay Kumar cried for help, but the security guards continued to beat him. They later threw him out of the mall. The boy reached home and narrated the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries and based on medical report, Anand filed a complaint with the police.

Malleswaram police have registered a case against the security staffers under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restrain) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). “We have asked the mall management to provide the identity of the security guards and one of them has been detained. Efforts are on to track the others. We have also obtained CCTV footage to ascertain the facts of the case,” said a senior police officer.