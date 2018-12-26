Home Cities Bengaluru

Man held just hours after bid to snatch chain

Soladevanahalli police on Monday solved a case of attempted chain-snatching within hours of the incident and arrested a 31-year-old man.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Soladevanahalli police on Monday solved a case of attempted chain-snatching within hours of the incident and arrested a 31-year-old man. A woman, who was the intended victim, suffered a gash in the neck when she resisted the bid. The incident occurred at 3.30pm on Monday.

Vanajakshi, wife of Venkatesh, who runs a provision store adjacent to her house in Shettihalli, was alone in the shop. The accused, Vinod K, a resident of Muthyalanagar in Yeshwanthpur, came to Shettihalli on his friend’s bike around 3.30pm and approached Vanajakshi on the pretext of buying a cigarette. Vinod allegedly pulled her gold chain.

When Vanajakshi started screaming, he slashed her in the neck and fled. She was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday.Police found that one of the locals had seen him. Based on this, police traced him to his house and took him into custody. Vinod, who runs a bakery, had incurred losses in business and was in debt of  Rs 10 lakh. This is why he took to robbing.

