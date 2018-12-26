Home Cities Bengaluru

Mechanical sweepers to cover more roads in city 

Mechanical sweepers, which operate on only a few roads now, might soon cover the entire city as per directions of BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mechanical sweepers, which operate on only a few roads now, might soon cover the entire city as per directions of BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad.The Commissioner, accompanied by senior officials, undertook inspection of several major roads, footpaths and street lights between 9 pm and 1 am on Monday night, and pulled up officials responsible wherever he found faults with the infrastructure.

Prasad said since road infrastructure was a major division of the BBMP, the department is responsible for keeping the streets clean. Also, enough sweepers are now available with the BBMP.Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D, who accompanied the Commissioner, said, “All arterial, sub-arterial, radial and CBD roads will need to be taken up for cleaning, and we from Solid Waste Management will supplement it in terms of street sweeping through pourakarmikas.”

Randeep said until recently, only eight sweepers were available to the BBMP. But equipped with 25 sweepers now, the Executive Engineers (EE) will tie up with SWM Superintendent Engineers and create a schedule to cover all the roads. “We will have a good number of sweepers to reduce cycle time to clean every road to maybe even three days,” he said.

Randeep said the Commissioner did not find any garbage dumps in the CBD area.  
Prasad also took note of uneven roads and broken tiles on footpaths of several roads, and directed officials responsible to rectify them within 15 days. Some roads he inspected were KG Road, Rajbhavan Road, Sankey Road, Infantry Road, Queens Road, Kasturba Road, Sheshadri Road, Race Course Road, Kumara Krupa Road and Hebbal flyover.

