Home Cities Bengaluru

Men more prone to hypertension, heart ailments  

Who defines hypertension — also known as high or raised blood pressure — as a condition in which blood vessels have persistently raised pressure, putting them under increased stress.

Published: 26th December 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hypertension affects children.

By  Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Family Health Survey 4 has found that men are more susceptible to hypertension than women, and that in Karnataka, 12 per cent of the men surveyed suffer from hypertension, compared to seven per cent of women.“Genetically, men are more prone to stress. Environmental factors like job and family pressures trigger stress in them,” said Dr Parwaiz Alam, senior consultant cardiologist.

WHO defines hypertension — also known as high or raised blood pressure — as a condition in which blood vessels have persistently raised pressure, putting them under increased stress. Each time the heart beats, it pumps blood into the vessels that carry it throughout the body. Blood pressure is created by the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels (arteries) as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump. Most people with hypertension have no symptoms at all; which is why it is known as the “silent killer”.​

Experts say that biologically, women are more tolerant to hypertension than men. Tolerance level determines the amount of stress a person can endure. They explain that the stereotype culture of our society aggravates the low endurance level in men. “From a very early age, men are taught to take responsibility, and ‘not to cry’, this creates an illusion among them about perfection. In their process of attaining that perfection, they often land up in extremely stressed situations, which forms the basis of hypertension,” explained Dr Rajesh Bharati, psychiatrist, Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences.

Dr Alam said that hormonal changes in the body after the age of 40 was a major cause of hypertension among men. “They become more vulnerable to stress and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” he said. Hypertension is the single most dangerous risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, strokes and deaths. It is defined as blood pressure higher than 130 over 80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg). Acute causes of high blood pressure include stress, but it could also result from an underlying condition, such as a kidney disorder, say experts.

Maintaining healthy weight, regularly monitoring blood pressure, physical exercise and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle can help prevent hypertension, they say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heart Attack hypertension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp