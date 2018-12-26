Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, kids to get AI lessons at Atal Tinkering Labs

Karnataka has about 300 ATLs attached to various schools, and is considered one of the most successful models in adopting the concept.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As part of the Centre’s new plan to provide a major boost to Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), by 2020, plans are afoot to upgrade the content of ATLs to include artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. This will enable school children to remain abreast with the latest technology.

Mission director R Ramanan, who was in Bengaluru last week, told TNIE, “The technology used at ATLs will be upgraded to do it yourselves kits in AI and blockchain technology.” He added that by 2020, the Centre plans to install 10,000 ATLs in the country.

Karnataka has about 300 ATLs attached to various schools, and is considered one of the most successful models in adopting the concept. The Union government sanctions `20 lakh to schools for the setting up ATL.

